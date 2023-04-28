New telescope experience launching in Las Vegas on National Space Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 has a new experience launching just in time for National Space Day.

In an expansion to their SPACE spectacle, the entertainment complex will soon have an interactive James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) experience.

The JWST launched on December 25, 2021 and has been hailed as the largest and most groundbreaking telescope ever made.

Now, residents and visitors will have a chance to be immersed in the images of deep space taken from the telescope and also see the football field-sized telescope unfurling in space in 3D.

The experience opens to the public on May 5, National Space Day, at AREA15's Illuminarium Las Vegas at noon.