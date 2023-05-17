Watch Now
New Pinkbox location in Laughlin casino to have 7-foot tall doughnut inside

Pinkbox Doughnuts
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 16, 2023
LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening a new location at the Edgewater Casino in Laughlin July 1.

According to a press release, the new store will be placed right past the entrance of the casino to the left.

The new store is said to have its fun, trademarked designs and decorations. However, this location will reportedly have a 7-foot tall doughnut inside.

“We are so excited to bring Pinkbox Doughnuts to Laughlin in the Edgewater Casino,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Our whimsical décor and amazing doughnut creations will be completely new to Laughlin, Bullhead City, and the surrounding areas on the Arizona/Nevada border. Residents and visitors alike will now be able to get a taste of our Las Vegas-famous doughnuts.”

Officials with Pinkbox said the new store in Laughlin created more than two dozen jobs.

It is the tenth location for the fast-growing Nevada-based doughnut franchise.

“The addition of Pinkbox Doughnuts and their over-the-top treats is going to be a sweet experience for our guests and the greater Laughlin community,” said Jeremy Jenson, vice president and general manager of Edgewater Casino Resort. “When you’re craving a special treat, Pinkbox is a Las Vegas favorite that cannot be beat.”

