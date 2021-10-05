New Kids On The Block bring Mixtape Tour 2022 to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiplatinum-selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block have announced The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as special guests.

The four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022, produced by LiveNation, for a 50+ date journey, which will include a stop at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 29, 2022.

Tickets will range in price from $29.95 to $199.95 plus fees and will go on sale to the public on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at AXS.com.

Fan club members will have access to presale tickets on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, visit www.nkotb.com