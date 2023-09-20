New, free app gives visitors access to entire Nevada State Park system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada State Parks mobile app, including the digital passport challenge, is live on OuterSpacial.

The goal of the new app is to make it easier for park visitors to connect with nature and access information about parks and trails from mobile devices.

The free app OuterSpacial allows visitors to access the entire Nevada State Park system with "real-time updates about on-the-ground conditions, including wayfinding tools, interactive maps, park guidelines, visitor photos, points of interest, events, a digital passport challenge," and more.

Features also include:



Plan a visit to a park and make the most of a visit once there.

Get biking, walking, and driving directions to Nevada State Parks and trails.

Navigate safely while on trails using the GPS-powered app. No cell phone signal is needed once the app is installed.

Locate parking, restrooms, picnic areas, and other park amenities.

Access information about natural, cultural, and historic points of interest.

Share experiences and photos and connect with others who love the outdoors.

Discover nearby public lands adjacent to Nevada State Parks.

Track visits and take the digital passport challenge.

Officials said following this link lets users download the app and enter the Nevada community.

"As a reminder, it is best to be aware of the terrain and conditions prior to visiting," said officials with the Nevada Division of State Parks. "A map, compass, GPS-enabled device, or phone with plenty of battery life and previously loaded with apps and maps, and plenty of drinking water, are essential to exploring the remote parts of Nevada."