New DIY craft studio Pinspiration opens two locations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinspiration, a local DIY art studio, is officially open in Las Vegas.

The Pinterest-inspired studio offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

Inside the studio, you can choose from dozens of DIY projects and activities.

There's two locations in Las Vegas and both studios were scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 but were delayed due to COVID.

Leslie Elton is one of many franchise owners opening new locations throughout the country.

"The franchise started in Phoenix Arizona and there's about 54 awarded nationwide, we are popping up everywhere," Elton said.

Elton says one of their most popular activities is the splatter room and it is inspired by painter Jackson Pollock, an expert in action painting.

"The splatter room just keeps filling up. It's so much fun. You get suited up in a splatter suit and googles to throw paint, what more can you ask for," Elton said.

Pinspiration Las Vegas is located at 7210 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and the Henderson studio is located at 10575 S. Eastern Avenue.