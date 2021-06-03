Nevada Women's Film Festival returning June 21

This year’s Nevada Women's Film Festival will feature 58 films from 20 different countries.

The hybrid experience includes films streaming on-demand and both live-stream and in-person events, which will allow our audience to attend panels with the participation of nearly all the filmmakers.

Live-streaming highlights include their Nevada Woman of Achievement. This year the honor goes to Jemma Jones for her accomplishments as one of the busiest producers in Nevada. On June 24 their board member Danette Tull of the Nevada Film Office will sit down with Jemma at F11 Studios to explore the nitty gritty of line producing, and what it takes to be successful in this role.

On June 26, they will honor the 2021 Nevada Women Filmmakers of the Year, UNLV Film graduates Constanza & Domenica Castro for their successes creating socially conscious content for film, television and the web. A live interview and Q&A with the filmmakers will be held, conducted by our board member, Dr. Heather Addison, Chair of UNLV's Department of Film.

Also on June 26, NWFFest is proud to present Script Supervisors: Unsung Heroes of Film & TV. The Script Supervisor has long been a female-dominated (and under-appreciated) role on set. They will welcome some of the top names in the industry, whose credits include, Black Panther, Star Wars Episode IX, The Hangover, and many more.

Caryn Ruby will moderate this all-star panel as we learn the importance of the Script Supervisor and why no one should shout "action" without one.

On Saturday evening the Filmmakers’ Reception will be their first post-pandemic in-person event, and we look forward to celebrating. Filmmakers and visitors who are able to travel in will have the opportunity to meet the vibrant local creative community at the newly-remodeled Art Houz in Downtown Las Vegas.

Streaming concludes on Sunday evening with the 7th Annual Femmy Awards. Femmy Award nominations will be announced on their website three weeks prior to the festival. Categories such as the Spirit of Activism, Best Female Protagonist, Best Nevada Filmmaker, LBGTQ-themed, as well as student, animation and documentary achievement will be recognized.

Streaming films can begin June 21 and tune in to the live events starting June 24.

For festival program schedule and ticket information, click here.