Neon Museum, Cirque du Soleil partner for first-ever limited-time exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever exhibit collaboration between the Neon Museum and Cirque du Soleil is now open.

Honoring over three decades of entertainment history, “Stories from Backstage” is on display from now through May 1, 2025, inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery in downtown Las Vegas.

"Stories from Backstage” gives visitors a glimpse into the artistry, innovation and dedication that goes into bringing a Cirque du Soleil productions to life.

“This landmark exhibition — the first of its kind — marks a significant milestone for The Neon Museum, reflecting our expanded mission to illuminate the cultural essence of Las Vegas by preserving and sharing the iconic signs, stories and creative spirit that define our city’s past, present and future,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum.

“Cirque du Soleil is synonymous with Las Vegas. After viewing this exhibition, guests will gain a completely new perspective of the artists and artistry through performers’ stories, up-close views of the costumes and makeup that dazzle from afar — revealing the magic that makes Cirque in Las Vegas the destination entertainment experience it has been for over 30 years," Berger added.

The exhibition includes iconic costumes, makeup, measurement sheets, shoes, 3D-printed fabrics and much more from the five current Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows including Mystère, “O,” Mad Apple, KÀ and Michael Jackson ONE.

"We couldn’t ask for a better partner than The Neon Museum to help share our story, as their dedication to preserving our pieces and collection is remarkable,” said Mike Newquist, chief revenue officer for Cirque du Soleil. “This collaboration beautifully blends art, history and community, and highlights how Cirque du Soleil has become woven into the fabric of Las Vegas over the past 30 years, with our artists and crew proudly calling this city home."

“Stories from Backstage” is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

