NBA G League Ignite moves to Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The NBA has another foothold in the Las Vegas valley with the announcement that NBA G League Ignite will begin playing its home games at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, starting in 2022-23.

Relocating to Henderson is part of a multi-year partnership with Foley Entertainment Group, The Dollar Loan Center and the City of Henderson, a press release states.

“These future NBA stars will get a first-class home and we know our fans will enjoy seeing such talented players in an intimate, family-friendly arena," Foley Entertainment Group CEO Kerry Bubolz said of the partnership.

The 5,000-seat Dollar Loan Center is also home to the Vegas Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, and the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks.

Season-ticket deposits can be made now through AXS.com via Ignite's website here.

Full details about Ignite’s 2022-23 season, including the NBA G League schedule, broadcast information and single-game tickets will be released at a later date.