National Hot Dog Day in Las Vegas | 2021

July 21 is National Hot Dog Day this year. Here are some of the local deals available:

The Joy of Hot Dog is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a 10% discount on its unique hot dogs on July 21. The Joy of Hot Dog neon-lit trailer is located in the Fremont East District.

7-Eleven is celebrating by offering their famous quarter-pound big bite all-beef hot dog for just $1 through the end of July. Hot dog lovers can build the Big Bite of their dreams with a wide variety of FREE condiments including hot chili, melted cheese, onions, relish, diced tomatoes, sauerkraut, salsa and more!

Dog Haus is offering a free hot dog on July 21. Just scan your app in-store or order through their app.

Nathan's Famous is offering its famous hot dogs for just 5 cents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21. Participating locations only.

Steamie Weenie is celebrating with $1 hot dogs and $2 chili dogs on July 21. Dine-in only.

Love's Travel Stops is offering a free hot dog and half-priced drinks on National Hot Dog Day. Redeem the offer through their app. 525 participating locations in 41 states.

Pilot Flying J and Heinz are teaming up for the #ShareADogSweepstakes. Through Aug. 10, customers can post a photo sharing a moment or memory with loved ones and enjoying hot dogs for a chance to win a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card. Plus, customers can use the myRewards Plus app for an exclusive offer on July 21 to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dogs, at any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center.

TravelCenters of America is offering $1 hot dogs through July 24 at participating locations. On July 22, hot dogs will be 2 for $1. In addition, members of TA’s UltraONE® loyalty program can receive one free medium fountain drink or coffee. Members simply need to print the coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and redeem it for their drink from July 20 through July 24. Information on deal.

Wienerschnitzel is celebrating by offering 5 chili dogs for just $5 on National Hot Dog Day. The offer only applies to the chain’s Original Chili Dogs. You must purchase the dogs in multiples of five to get the sale price. No substitutions or additions allowed.