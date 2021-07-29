National Chicken Wing Day deals in Las Vegas | 2021

It’s National Chicken Wing Day.

The tasty meal, snack and tailgating food came to be when the owners of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, made a midnight snack for their son and friends.

They used only fried wings with butter and hot sauce to create what would become a game day favorite for many.

The Brooklyn Bowl on The LINQ Promenade is celebrating the day. Guests can enjoy Brooklyn Bowl’s Bromberg Brother’s award-winning Blue Ribbon Fried Wings starting at $9 paired with any six comforting side dishes including Collard Greens with Bacon, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, French Fries, Mixed Greens or Pickled Cucumber Salad.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a BOGO deal on boneless wings. Dine-in or takeout.

Hooters is offering 10 free boneless wings when you dine-in and purchase 10 wings.

7-Eleven is kicking up the heat with deals this National Chicken Wing Day with not one, but TWO BOGO deals available on July 29th :

Celebrate at home with 7-Eleven Delivery through the 7-Eleven app and enjoy BOGO 5-count bone-in wings, meaning customers will be able to get 10 classic bone-in wings delivered to their doorstep for the price of 5! Customers can choose between flavors like spicy, regular and buffalo - yum!

Or you can take the party to your local 7-Eleven because participating stores are also offering an in-store BOGO boneless chicken wing skewers deal to 7Rewards loyalty members! Savor the flavor and enjoy hot honey, sweet sriracha or classic breaded boneless wings.

Thighstop, the new concept at Wingstop, is offering 2 free bone-in thighs with any purchase today.