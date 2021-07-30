National Cheesecake Day in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 30 is National Cheesecake Day this year and The Cheesecake Factory is partnering up with Feeding America to celebrate the holiday.

They will be unveiling their new "Coconut Macaroon Cheesecake Cups" on July 30 in honor of National Cheesecake Day. In addition to they will also release their "Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake."

In addition to the $1 per slice donation on all flavors sold on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold July 30, 2021, through July 29, 2022.

The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

With more than 30 flavors to choose from The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.5 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

The Cheesecake Factory is happy to continue this partnership with Feeding America for another year.

Other National Cheesecake Day celebrations throughout town:

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will offer any guests who order any slice of cheesecake at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria a voucher for a free slice of cheesecake to use at a later date. This voucher is valid for dine-in purchases and orders placed online via Grimaldi’s website and mobile app. The offer for a free slice of cheesecake must be redeemed by Aug. 31, 2021.

Denny's: The breakfast chain is offering 20% off the New York Style Cheesecake, and your entire order, when you sign up for Denny's Rewards.

