NAACP, Cosmopolitan to host Juneteenth Jubilee breakfast at The Chelsea

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to sing, dance and celebrate freedom with a Juneteenth Jubilee breakfast at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The breakfast happening Friday is hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Cosmopolitan. It will take place at The Chelsea, on the third level of The Chelsea Tower.

This breakfast will commemorate the end of slavery in America, organizers said. They encouraged the community to come out and celebrate the country's past and future.

Special programming is expected to include musical talents by the Juneteenth Jubilee choir, with a keynote speech by The Nevada African American Genealogy Society & Desert Productions. There will also be a presentation by Dr. Lawarence Weekly, College of Southern Nevada's chief diversity officer and chief of staff, a Black artist showcase and a live art auction.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.