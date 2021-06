LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Cirque Du Soleil shows are making their long-awaited return to the stage this week.

Monday, “Mystere” will begin its performances at the Treasure Island hotel-casino and “O” will kick off at the Bellagio on Thursday.

Several other Vegas-based shows will also be returning over the summer months.