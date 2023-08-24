Museum of Illusions announces opening of Las Vegas Strip location on August 30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Museum of Illusions has announced the opening of its largest and newest flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip on August 30.

The location will be directly between The Cosmopolitan and The Shops at Crystals, featuring more than 15,000 square feet of immersive spaces and over 80 exhibits and photo-worthy installations.

"Museum of Illusions Las Vegas presents a one-of-a-kind interactive and immersive adventure, setting itself apart from any other attraction in Las Vegas," a press release states. "The space will showcase an array of unbelievable exhibitions, never-before-seen installations exclusive to Las Vegas, and unveil the science behind each alternate reality to create an all-new ‘edutainment’ concept, exclusive to Museum of Illusions."

Tickets are available now at moilasvegas.com, starting at $22. Visitors are advised to secure tickets in advance as they sell out quickly.

The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight with final admission granted at 11 p.m.