Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform her iconic debut album in Las Vegas for its 25th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents and visitors will get the chance to experience Ms. Lauryn Hill performing her iconic debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" live and in person.

Hill will bring the album's 25th anniversary tour to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 16 and will be available via Ticketmaster.

There will also be an artist presale from Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. PST. MGM Rewards members will have access to a separate presale that starts Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. PST. Both presales will end Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. PST.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" was entered into the Library of Congress in 2015 and achieved numerous firsts for Hill. It was the first hip hop album to ever receive an Album of the Year GRAMMY award; it made Hill the first woman nominated for 10 GRAMMY awards in one year and the first woman to win five GRAMMY awards in one night.

The album's impact on "music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world's biggest artists," tour organizers stated in a news release.

YG Marley will open the Las Vegas show for Ms. Hill, performing his debut hit single "Praise Jah In The Moonlight" before he makes his way to California to perform at Coachella, organizers said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.