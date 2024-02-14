Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform her iconic debut album in Las Vegas for its 25th anniversary

'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' endures as an iconic, groundbreaking hip-hop record
Lauryn Hill vows to 'make it up' to angry fans
Copyright Getty Images
Evan Agostini
<p>In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo, singer Lauryn Hill performs at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert at the Barclays Center in New York.</p>
Lauryn Hill vows to 'make it up' to angry fans
Posted at 9:53 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 12:53:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents and visitors will get the chance to experience Ms. Lauryn Hill performing her iconic debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" live and in person.

Hill will bring the album's 25th anniversary tour to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 16 and will be available via Ticketmaster.

There will also be an artist presale from Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. PST. MGM Rewards members will have access to a separate presale that starts Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. PST. Both presales will end Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. PST.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" was entered into the Library of Congress in 2015 and achieved numerous firsts for Hill. It was the first hip hop album to ever receive an Album of the Year GRAMMY award; it made Hill the first woman nominated for 10 GRAMMY awards in one year and the first woman to win five GRAMMY awards in one night.

The album's impact on "music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world's biggest artists," tour organizers stated in a news release.

YG Marley will open the Las Vegas show for Ms. Hill, performing his debut hit single "Praise Jah In The Moonlight" before he makes his way to California to perform at Coachella, organizers said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH