Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night At a Time' tour to Allegiant Stadium in August 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Morgan Wallen will be making a stop at Allegiant Stadium during his "One Night At A Time" tour in August 2024.

This news comes as Wallen announced plans to extend the tour into 2024 on Tuesday with 10 additional stadium shows — including Allegiant on August 8, 2024. The additional tour dates will feature the talents of Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Ella Langley, who have been touring with the artist throughout 2023.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for the tour will be distributed to fans using "advance registration," which will help "ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process."

Fans can register now for presale through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. at TicketMaster.