More than 70 Cadillacs will be featured at 'Cadillac Through The Years' event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Cadillac Through The Years" event is happening at Town Square this upcoming weekend.

The car show will be featuring more than 70 Cadillacs.

The car show features original custom commercial Cadillacs and more. The event is on May 7th Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it's also open to the public.

If you're interested in entering your car in the show, you can register at the Las Vegas Cadillac's website.

According to the club's website, the purpose of the event is, "to bring those living in the Henderson/Las Vegas and Pahrump communities together to view what's often referred to like the cars that are 'The Standard of the World'."