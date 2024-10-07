More than 100 Southern Nevada artists will showcase their work at Summerlin Festival of Arts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Browse through local art at this year's Summerlin Festival of Arts.

The downtown Summerlin three-day event is returning for its 28th year on Oct. 11 through 13.

The festival will feature the works of more than 100 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states.

“Our 2024 roster includes many popular and returning artists who work in a variety of mediums— from oil, watercolor, oil, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry – all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs, so there’s something for everyone,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, Senior Vice President, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

Downtown Summerlin

There will be four artists with live art demonstrations from the First Friday Foundation Las Vegas— Steven Horlock, Andrea Knox, Amanda Kettler and Tara Banfield.

For science lovers, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on activities alongside Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain and Doral Red Rock on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will kick off on Friday starting at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

For more information, visit this link.