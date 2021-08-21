Mob Museum remembers Tupac Shakur with 'One Night in Las Vegas'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are nearing 25 years since the shooting death of one of the most influential musicians of all time -- Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, on Koval Lane, just off the Las Vegas Strip. And it is a night that remains a mystery.

He was shot while stopped at a red light and died six days later on Sept. 13.

Now, the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is exploring the events that led to the rap star's death.

"This was one of the biggest crimes in Las Vegas history," said Shakala Alvaranga, director of public programs.

The museum is hosting an event designed to remember Shakur called "One Night in Las Vegas." A panel of musicians, first responders, and friends of Tupac will talk about the night he was shot and his influence on the country.

That's set for Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75.

"He was only 25 years old when he died," she said. "And 25 years later, he's still known as one of the best rappers of our time."

Shakur's death triggered tensions between rival record companies on the east and west coast of the United States, along with the gangs involved with them.

"Organized crime plays a pivotal role in this story," said Alvaranga. "So it's part of the museum's mission to advance the public's understanding of organized crime's history and its impact on American society."

One of the music world's greatest talents ended in Las Vegas, but his legacy has only grown since his death.

"Some viewed him as a troubled young man, and others believed he was a lyrical genius," she said. "But no matter what, you really can't deny his talent."