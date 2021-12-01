Watch
Mint 400 parade to roar down Las Vegas Strip this afternoon

A massive off-road vehicle parade is set to take place on Wednesday from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino to Fremont Street Experience as part of the Mint 400 multiple-day event in the Las Vegas area.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mint 400 parade returns to the Las Vegas Strip today.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will move from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino to Fremont Street Experience

The parade kicks off a two-day festival on Fremont Street and two days of off-road racing in the Las Vegas area.

The City of Las Vegas shared a throwback photo from when the event started back in 1968 on Twitter.

You can catch all the action through Sunday. For the event schedule, click here.

