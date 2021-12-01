Mint 400 parade to roar down Las Vegas Strip this afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mint 400 parade returns to the Las Vegas Strip today.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will move from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino to Fremont Street Experience

The parade kicks off a two-day festival on Fremont Street and two days of off-road racing in the Las Vegas area.

The Mint 400 parade will be cruising along Las Vegas Boulevard from @MandalayBay to @FSELV starting at 3p.m.



The event started in 1968 in #DTLV! pic.twitter.com/MglPYY2H4o — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 1, 2021

The City of Las Vegas shared a throwback photo from when the event started back in 1968 on Twitter.

You can catch all the action through Sunday. For the event schedule, click here.

