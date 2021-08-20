Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque returns after 17-month hiatus due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 17 months, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil made its return to a sold-out audience at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, last night, Aug. 19.

Continuing the global entertainment producer’s successful return to theaters in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE welcomed back guests with awe-inspiring dance numbers, enthralling acrobats, breathtaking visuals, and much more.

Following the grand finale, Daniel Lamarre, president and chief executive officer of Cirque du Soleil, met the cast on stage to congratulate the team on their successful return helmed by Jamie King, writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

The production returned in time for the celebration of Jackson’s birthday on Aug. 29.