Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque returns after 17-month hiatus due to pandemic

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 19: Cirque du Soleil President & CEO Daniel Lamarre (C) speaks to cast members after the grand reopening of "Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil" as Cirque du Soleil Senior Vice President, Resident Shows Division, Eric Grilly (R) looks on at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 09:19:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 17 months, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil made its return to a sold-out audience at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, last night, Aug. 19.

Continuing the global entertainment producer’s successful return to theaters in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE welcomed back guests with awe-inspiring dance numbers, enthralling acrobats, breathtaking visuals, and much more.

Following the grand finale, Daniel Lamarre, president and chief executive officer of Cirque du Soleil, met the cast on stage to congratulate the team on their successful return helmed by Jamie King, writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

The production returned in time for the celebration of Jackson’s birthday on Aug. 29.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. on select show days. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

