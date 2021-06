LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with the Estate of Michael Jackson, will reopen its exclusive residency at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021.

The internationally acclaimed production, called “strikingly beautiful and emotional” by the Los Angeles Times and a “virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments” by Rolling Stone, will perform five nights a week at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.