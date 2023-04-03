Metro's First Tuesday events: Free auto wheel locks, crime prevention 'Jeopardy!' and more

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting community members to join their crime-fighting efforts.

Eight of Metro's area commands will discuss community safety at First Tuesday meetings on April 4. At each meeting, officers will highlight different crime trends impacting those areas, and community members will have the chance to connect with officers.

The South Central Area Command will focus on drowning prevention, while the Summerlin Area Command will host a "Jeopardy!"-themed crime prevention night, and Enterprise Area Command will discuss auto theft prevention.

Here's the complete list of events, times and locations:

LVMPD Enterprise Area Command



Auto theft trends and free wheel locks for qualifying Kia and Hyundai models (vehicle owners asked to bring their car registration)

6 p.m. at Windmill Library (7060 W. Windmill Ln.)

LVMPD Northwest Area Command



Graffiti and gangs discussion with Metro's Gang Unit

6 p.m. at Northwest Area Command (9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.)

LVMPD Summerlin Area Command



"Jeopardy!"-themed crime prevention night

5:30 p.m. at Starbright Theatre (2215 W. Thomas Ryan Blvd.)

LVMPD Northeast Area Command



Learn how to join the LVMPD (recruiting event)

6 p.m. at Northeast Area Command (3750 Cecile Ave.)

LVMPD Southeast Area Command



Meet Metro's 911 communications team

5 p.m. at Southeast Area Command (3675 E. Harmon Ave.)

LVMPD South Central Area Command



Drowning prevention discussion

2 p.m. at Starbucks on 4780 S. Maryland Pkwy.

LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command



"Understanding our Officers" discussion

5:30 p.m. at Lied Memorial Boys and Girls Club (2850 S. Lindell Rd.)

LVMPD Downtown Area Command

