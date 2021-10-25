Metallica, Billy Joel to perform in 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two iconic names in music history Metallica and Billy Joel are scheduled to take over Allegiant Stadium for an epic weekend in February 2022.

Metallica will be joined by Greta Van Fleet on Feb. 25, 2022, followed by Billy Joel at the stadium on Feb. 26, 2022.

Event representatives say Metallica is considered one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history while Billy Joel is one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world.

Metallica presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. PT and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. PT on Oct. 26.

American Express Card Members can purchase Billy Joel tickets before the general public beginning Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Raiders presales begin Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 10 a.m. PT for Metallica.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Allegiant Stadium customers will have access to pre-sales beginning at 11 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 12 p.m. PT for Metallica on Oct. 28.

All pre-sales will end Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT here.