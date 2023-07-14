Watch Now
Mandalay Bay introduces four shark breeds at new 'Rocky Coast' exhibit

Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 01:31:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mandalay Bay is the home of four new shark breeds in a 35,000 gallon exhibit at the Shark Reef Aquarium.

The new exhibit is called "Rocky Coast." Officials with the aquarium say it represents the cold-water California rocky coast system and "the extraordinary creatures that inhabit it."

The exhibit opened Wednesday.

The Leopard, Horn, Swell and Pyjama shark breeds are from the West coast and South African waters.

"The sharks can be viewed from both the aquarium space and the educational classroom, complementing the existing cold-water exhibits including the Pacific Sea Nettles and the Giant Pacific Octopus," officials said.

