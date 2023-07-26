Mandalay Bay announces fall 2024 opening for new golf club, 'Swingers'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mandalay Bay has officially unveiled Swingers, a new "crazy golf club" and "high-end entertainment experience" that's set to open in the fall of 2024.

The three-story mini-golf experience will feature five courses, street food, and cocktails, and a live DJ. The 40,000-square-foot location will open in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip in Fall 2024, according to Swingers.

Las Vegas will also serve as the company's new flagship location Swingers, the international company that has opened adult-friendly mini golf experiences across the globe, began in 2014 as a London pop-up that eventually expanded into three permanent locations. The first location to open in the U.S. opened in 2022 in New York City.

A Swingers location in Dubai is also scheduled to open in 2024, with the goal of raising the total number of locations to 15 by 2026.