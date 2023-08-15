Watch Now
Madonna announces rescheduled dates, new venue for Vegas stop on 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Madonna has finally announced the rescheduled North American dates for The Celebration Tour after she was forced to cancel multiple shows earlier this year.

According to a press release, Madonna fans in Las Vegas will be able to purchase tickets for two new performances on March 1 and 2, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena.

The artist also announced that the January 18, 2024 performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena has been canceled due to a "scheduling conflict." Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase, though tickets for the originally scheduled performances will be honored at rescheduled events.

Affected fans will receive a dedicated link from Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for rescheduled dates, as well as a unique code based on the "quality of the previously purchased seats."

The remaining tickets will open for public sale Tuesday, September 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

