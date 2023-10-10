Watch Now
Madison Beer to make stop at Brooklyn Bowl in June 2024

Madison Beer at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:20:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Madison Beer announced on Tuesday that "The Spinnin' Tour" will be making a stop in Las Vegas in June 2024.

Beer will take the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on the Strip on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The announcement of the award-winning singer's tour comes after the release of her second studio album, "Silence Between Songs," on which she serves as a songwriter and co-producer.

Tickets to Madison Beer at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will be available online starting at $42.50 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PST.

For additional information on upcoming shows, please visit https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

