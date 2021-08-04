Lovers & Friends Festival in May adds 2nd date after selling out in one hour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added to the Lovers & Friends Festival on May 15, 2022. Presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog and Bobby Dee, the previously announced date on May 14, 2022, sold out within one hour Monday morning through its special presale for guests.

The festival will feature the same lineup on both dates, which includes: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Brandy, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Sean Paul, Fabolous, Eve, The-Dream, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Ma$e, Fat Joe, Cassie, Twista, Mya, Cam’ron, SWV, Sean Kingston, Trick Daddy, Pretty Ricky, Joe, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Donell Jones, Foxy Brown, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Kelis, Juvenile, Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Mike Jones, Lloyd, Jon B, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Nina Sky and Soulection, plus newly added special guest The Lox.