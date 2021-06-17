Location for new Immersive Van Gogh revealed, tickets on sale

Immersive Van Gogh will open on the famed Las Vegas Strip at the all-new Lighthouse Las Vegas located on Level 3 at The Shops adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino. Scheduled to open on July 26, a new block of tickets will go on sale to the public on June 19 at 10 a.m. PST. Due to popular demand, the exhibit has been extended through Thanksgiving.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment, the visually-striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.

The Immersive Van Gogh team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also bringing creative technology to make a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper more meaningful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Siccardi and Longobardi are both pioneers of immersive digital art installations in Europe, where they created the world-renowned Van Gogh, Starry Night exhibition, among others. With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Tickets and Venue Information