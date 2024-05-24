LIST: Memorial Day weekend events set to honor the fallen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday is Memorial Day, a time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Events will be held across southern Nevada this weekend to remember the fallen.

In Boulder City at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, the annual Flag-In event will be held Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. Then on Monday at 1 p.m., Gov. Joe. Lombardo will serve as the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony. The cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Also on Monday in Las Vegas, the 21st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Sahara South Park.

If your organization is hosting an event for Memorial Day, you can email the details to desk@ktnv.com.