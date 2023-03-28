Watch Now
Lion Habitat Ranch celebrating Benny's 10th birthday, Easter festivities during Easter weekend

Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 21:41:22-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Lion Habitat Ranch is hosting Easter activities on April 8th to the 9th.

The Easter weekend at the ranch will be filled with festivities. Alongside the festivities, Benny the lion's 10th birthday will be celebrated!

According to a press release, festivities during the weekend will include Easter enrichment for the animals, a scavenger hunt and an Easter bunny costume contest.

The festivities is said to start at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

For more information and to look at tickets, visit the Lion Habitat Ranch website.

