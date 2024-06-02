LINQ celebrates High Roller observation wheel's 10th anniversary with deals and promotions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LINQ Promenade will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the High Roller observation wheel with multiple food, beverage and retail promotions.

Opened in 2014, the High Roller is currently the tallest observation wheel in operation in the world at 550 feet. On Monday, June 10, tickets for the High Roller are $10 from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are available in-person at the box office or online at Ticketmaster.

“For the last 10 years, the High Roller Observation Wheel has been an iconic part of the Las Vegas skyline,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “We are proud of the unforgettable memories the High Roller has brought over 11 million guests and look forward to celebrating more special moments in the years ahead on the world’s tallest observation wheel.”

Also on June 10, guests can enjoy the following promotions:



FLY LINQ Zipline – A two-for-one deal offers gueststwo tickets for the price of one to the exhilarating FLY LINQ Zipline.



Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar - For $10, visitors can enjoy a High Roller Margarita made with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, lime juice, Grand Marnier orange liquor, and agave nectar.



FLY LINQ Bar - Get a Vegas Vice cocktail for only $10 from June 7 – 10.



Flour and Barley – Guests who order from the to-go window can take home a large cheese pizza for only $10. Specialty cocktails will also be offered all day for $10. One lucky guest will also be the recipient of a giveaway for an $85 dining certificate.



Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar – Receive two free tickets to the High Roller Observation Wheel (redeemable between June 10 – 12) with the purchase of a 10 th Anniversary Golden Monkey Bowla.



Anniversary Golden Monkey Bowla. Haute Doggery – For only $10, visitors can enjoy the Haute Dog combo with an undressed dog, crinkle-cut fries, and a soda. Additionally, a giveaway will take place for a $35 dining certificate.



Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club – On Tuesday, June 11, fans can experience the comedy that is Farrell Dillon for only $10 by showing proof of purchase of a High Roller Wheel ticket at any Caesars Entertainment box office (valid June 11, only).



minus5 ICEBAR – Visitors who mention the code word “High Roller” or show a High Roller ticket can receive $10 entry to minus5 Icebar any time before 5 p.m.



Off the Strip Bistro & Bar – All guests can experience the specialty High Roller cocktail made with Vegas Baby Vodka, prickly pear juice, fresh lime juice and ginger, for $10. Guests can also indulge in four High Roller food specials including wings, a pot roast sandwich, spaghetti marinara and rigatoni vodka for $10 each.



O’Sheas Pub - Visit the Blarney Bar from June 7 – 10 for $10 Frozen Baileys.



Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery – For those seeking a tasty cocktail, a Purple Haze Drink is a fantastic choice. Made with Absolut Vodka, peach schnapps, curacao, Monin cane syrup, cranberry, lemon juice, and Sprite, guests can enjoy the drink for $10 by showing a High Roller ticket purchase.



Virgil’s Real BBQ – Guests can cool off with the refreshing High Roller Margarita, made with Epsolon Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice and a Grand Marnier Kicker for $10 by showing proof of purchase of a High Roller Wheel ticket.



Yard House – Enjoy $10 beverages at the Yard House walk-up bar, including select half yard beers, frozen mules, Bloody Mary’s and margaritas, as well as the chance to receive Yard House swag items. In addition, guests who ride the High Roller Wheel from noon to 5 p.m. on June 10 will receive a $10 Yard House gift card, while supplies last.



The Hat Loft – Guests can spin to win big with an exciting, interactive wheel outside of the store.



Havaianas – Guests are welcome to take home the cult favorite flip flops for $10 per pair. Valid all day on Monday, June 10.



I Love Sugar – At the Candy Martini Bar on the second floor, visitors who show a High Roller ticket purchase can refresh their day with a High Roller Margarita for $10 off. Margaritas are made with Lunazul Tequila, triple sec, strawberry Monin, lime juice, sour mix and Sprite, topped with strawberry gummy bears and rimmed with black sugar crystals.

During its 10 years of operation, the High Roller has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named one of “25 Best Things to Do in Las Vegas” by U.S. News, one of “10 Spots in Las Vegas with the Best Views” by The Travel, one of the “Best Things to do with Kids in Las Vegas” by USA Today 10Best and one of “7 Reasons You Should Book Your Trip to Las Vegas” by Yahoo! Life.