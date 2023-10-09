Lineup drop: Sick New World festival will be back for round 2 in 2024 after 'meteorically successful' debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sick New World will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for a second year in 2024, festival organizers announced on Monday.

Organizers called the hard rock and alternative music festival's inaugural year "meteorically successful" in a press release announcing the 2024 lineup.

System Of A Down will headline the 2024 festival will be held on April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Supporting acts will include 65 artists across five different stages, including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, "and many more," organizers announced.

Live Nation Organizers of the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas announced it will return for a second year in 2024, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Presale tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. PT, organizers said.

Layaway payments start at $19.99, organizers said. Festival passes start at $325 for general admission and go up to $650 for VIP, according to the festival's website.

Fans interested in presale tickets can sign up for SMS alerts at sicknewworldfest.com.

