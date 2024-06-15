Lil Wayne performing dual residency at Zouk Las Vegas and Drai’s Beachclub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zouk Nightclub and Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub are thrilled to announce a shared residency with rapper Lil Wayne. This residency structure is a first for the two venues, inviting fans to experience his electrifying performance at two of Las Vegas’s premier nightlife and day life destinations this June and July 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Lil Wayne to Zouk Las Vegas,” said Joe Lopez, Vice President of Zouk. “His dynamic performances and legendary status make him the perfect artist to launch this transformative residency. We look forward to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience for all to enjoy this monumental artist.”

Dustin Drai, President of Drai’s Management Group, added, “We cannot wait to continue our longstanding relationship with Lil Wayne and have him return as a resident artist at Drai’s. We could not align with a more dynamic artist to welcome this debut residency partnership.”

The first shows will take place on Saturday, June 29 at Drai’s Nightclub and Friday, July 12 at Zouk Las Vegas, promising unforgettable performances filled with Lil Wayne’s greatest hits and new music. This shared residency puts fans at the forefront, offering incredible performances with innovative production.

Tickets and table reservations are available for purchase for Lil Wayne’s performances at Zouk Las Vegas and Drai’s Nightclub.