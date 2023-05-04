Lil' Kim to host meet and greet ahead of new cannabis product launch at Planet 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lil' Kim will be holding a meet and greet at Planet 13 in Las Vegas as part of a product launch event that will be held on Friday, May 5.

Lil' Kim is partnering with Priscilla Vilchis to launch a "premium new cannabis brand" called Aphrodisiak. The brand's initial product line will include a variety of strains and cannabis-infused products that are "designed to enhance intimacy and pleasure," according to a news release.

"We want to create a brand that empowers and uplifts women and promotes healthy, enjoyable relationships," says Vilchis. "We're proud to partner with Lil’ Kim, who shares our vision for creating a brand that is inclusive, empowering, and forward-thinking."

The event will happen at the Planet 13 SuperStore and will begin at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be working with legendary artist Lil’ Kim and her female entrepreneur partners on launching Aphrodisiak at Planet 13,” said David Farris, Planet 13 VP of Sales & Marketing. “They’ve created unique and high-quality products along with a brand that’s empowering women and creating more diversity in the cannabis industry. There is no bigger and better place in cannabis retail than Planet 13 to get maximum exposure. We’re excited to welcome Lil’ Kim, cannabis connoisseurs, and Lil’ Kim’s fans to Planet 13."