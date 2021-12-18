Like a Local: Celebrate New Year's Eve with the best views of Las Vegas fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week’s Vegas Like a Local as we prepare to ring in the new year around Las Vegas there are different spots around town to get unobstructed views of the city's fabulous fireworks.

With its large parking lot and great views of the casinos on the Strip, Desert Breeze Park on the valley’s west side is a perfect spot for ringing in the new year. Pop the trunk and have a tailgate on New Year’s Eve.

Many locals and visitors alike head to Rio Las Vegas for the view atop the casino’s east parking garage. Nothing can compete with this stellar view and is a perfect way to say hello to 2022.

East Sunset Road near the airport is another place locals flock to on New Year’s Eve. There are many spots along the road to pull off and park as well as many parking lots with great views.

Thinking about getting a hotel room? Tropicana Las Vegas' north-facing rooms have bird's-eye views of the fireworks.

If fireworks aren’t your thing, the South Point Casino is hosting an 80s dance party with music by the Spazmastics. The party goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, champagne toast and balloon drop for $75 per person.

Have a safe New Year’s Eve and a Happy New Year. See you back in 2022 for more Vegas Like a Local.