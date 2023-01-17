Leslie Jones announces one-night-only performance at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, Leslie Jones will make her venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the event will be a one-night-only presentation of Leslie Jones: Live Tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

In addition to multiple starring and co-starring roles in popular film and television programs, Jones is a People’s Choice Award winner for her Netflix comedy special, Time Machine, and has been previously named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People.

While recently serving as executive producer of Supermarket Sweep, the show received a nomination for the 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Award for “Best Game Show.”

Currently, Jones can be seen starring in Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max. She can also be heard on her new weekly podcast, “The Fckry,” which launched in August 2022 with co-host Lenny Marcus.

For more information on this performance, or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com.