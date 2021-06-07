Legendary Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís headed to Las Vegas in September

Legendary Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís will make his highly anticipated debut at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where he will present his only two U.S. solo shows this year as part of the city's Mexican Independence Day celebrations Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at 9 p.m.

Held year after year in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Mexican Independence Day brings people together from around the globe, allowing them to share unique experiences through a variety of memorable festivities, such as concerts, parties, and special events.

El Buki's shows will instill a renewed sense of hope and comfort within his devoted fans, who are eager to enjoy his spectacular, emotion-filled performances and take part in the excitement of this unparalleled weekend-long celebration along with their idol once again. Never failing to deliver pure magic on stage, Solís' upcoming tribute to his beloved Mexico promises to create a scintillating atmosphere for his audience to not only honor the country's independence.

An artist fan club pre-sale is scheduled for June 8 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale running from June 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 10 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $99, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning June 11 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

