LeAnn Rimes announces 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' stop at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country singer LeAnn Rimes will be bringing the holiday spirit to the Las Vegas Strip this winter!

After announcing her upcoming "Joy: The Holiday Tour" on Wednesday, Rimes also announced a stop in the Las Vegas valley on December 15 and 16 at the Venetian Resort. Both shows are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

The concerts will feature festive holiday songs mixed with some of Rimes' greatest hits, as well as new songs from her most recent record, "God's Work."

Tickets will start at $40, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

The artist pre-sale will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.