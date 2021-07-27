Watch
Last call for local artists to participate in SaveArtSpace/MeowWolf project

Save Art Space and MEOW WOLF have teamed up for The Portals and Pathways public art exhibit on billboards throughout the valley. They are still looking for local artists to participate.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This fall, works by several local artists will be featured on Las Vegas-area billboards through a public art project powered by Meow Wolf and SaveArtSpace. Artists of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds are encouraged to incorporate the theme of “Portals & Pathways” into their artwork for the open call public art project.

The final deadline to submit artwork for consideration is Aug. 2. For more information about the theme and submission instructions, visit SaveArtSpace.org/MeowWolf.

A first of its kind for the Las Vegas community, this partnership between Meow Wolf Las Vegas, creators of the new immersive art attraction Omega Mart, and nonprofit organization SaveArtSpace will increase public accessibility to art while simultaneously creating opportunities for artists’ work to be viewed by thousands of people in a public setting, likely for the first time.

Those interested in submitting their work for consideration can access the call summary by visiting SaveArtSpace.org/MeowWolf. There is a $10 tax-deductible donation requirement per image submission to participate and artists are encouraged to submit up to 10 images. Each donation goes toward producing the public art and will be supplemented by a contribution from Meow Wolf to secure a minimum of three billboards that will feature art from local artists.

