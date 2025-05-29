Las Vegas PRIDE sets events for Pride Month for the whole family: Here’s what’s in store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With June around the corner, Las Vegas PRIDE has released their Pride Month event itinerary — and there’s plenty of family-friendly fun to go around.

All events are all-ages except where otherwise noted. Click here for additional information and tickets.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Las Vegas PRIDE community mixer

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Portal at Area 15 — 3215 S. Rancho Dr.

This event is free. Meet community leaders and organizations, enjoy food and specialty cocktails, and stay for PRIDE family BINGO.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Las Vegas PRIDE Family Bingo

7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Portal at Area 15 — 3215 S. Rancho Dr.

$20 Bingo Packs available at the door and online. A charity raffle will take place and food will be available to order.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

First Creek Canyon Trail — First Creek Trailhead NV-159

Outdoor activities available for all ages. RSVP in advance to receive an event reminder.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

Las Vegas PRIDE Skate Night

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Crystal Palace Rancho — 3901 N. Rancho Dr.

Tickets are $10 per person. Admission includes skates, two slices of pizza, and a juice box.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

PRIDE Night with the Las Vegas Aviators

5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark — 1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr.

Tickets are available for purchase online. $2 beverage specials and themed food items will be available.

TUESDAY, JUNE 24

Chicken N Pickle Giveback Night

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle — 3381 S. Rose Pkwy.

10% of food and drink proceeds will be donated back.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Pahrump PRIDE

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Explore over 30 vendors, meet local civic and social groups, and enjoy hourly entertainment.

Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino — 681 NV-160

