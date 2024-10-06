Las Vegas PRIDE celebrates 41 years with multiple family-friendly events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Las Vegas, October means Pride Month, and Las Vegas PRIDE has organized multiple events, capping off during the weekend of National Coming Out Day.

All events are family except where otherwise noted. Additional information and tickets can be found at LasVegasPRIDE.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

OUTside Hike

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail in Boulder City

Enjoy the light exercise while viewing the historic tunnel trail that built the Hoover Dam.

MONDAY, OCT. 7

Family SKATE Night

7 - 9 p.m.

Crystal Palace, 3901 N Rancho Drive

$5 for entry, skate rental, includes two slices of pizza and a soda

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Las Vegas PRIDE Parade 2024

6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Downtown Las Vegas - 4th Street and Bridger Avenue

This event is free for everyone. Celebrate diversity, self-expression and pride. This National Coming Out Day, celebrate celebrate 41 years of Las Vegas PRIDE.

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival 2024

12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Downtown Las Vegas - 4th Street and Bridger Avenue

Las Vegas PRIDE is celebrating 41 years of service. Tickets start at $15.

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

Las Vegas Pride Festival

Ages 21+

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SAHARA Las Vegas Azilo Pool

It's the third annual ELEVATE PRIDE pool party, with fun in the sun while winding down the weekend. Tickets start at $20, and cabanas and daybeds are available.

