Las Vegas police host celebration of Hispanic culture and horses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are passionate about horses, costumes, and music, prepare for a fun weekend. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is organizing a Calbagata event to celebrate Hispanic culture.

The event includes a full-day itinerary with a Cabalbata horse parade at 11 a.m. A welcoming ceremony follows at noon, leading to a lively horse dance-off from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The festivities will wrap with an Escaramuza Charra Colibries De Nevada and Barrel Racing exposition. Sheriff Kevin McMahill will lead the riders at the Calbagata event, demonstrating the department's outreach to the Hispanic community.

“We’re reaching out to the Hispanic community and what better way than with a Hispanic event,” said Metro Officer Michael Childs.

The equestrian event unfolds this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Horseman's Park on East Flamingo Road.