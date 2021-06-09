Las Vegas Philharmonic announces return to stage with 2021-22 Season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP ) and Music Director Donato Cabrera are thrilled to announce the 2021-22 concert season, and a return to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for the first time since they presented a concert featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on March 7, 2020.

The 23rd season for the LVP will include seven beautifully curated performances from Nov. 20, 2021, through May 7, 2022. Cabrera has selected a season full of dynamic works including all of Beethoven’s Symphonies interwoven with contemporary works by female composers including Anna Clyne, Gabriela Lena Frank, Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery and Carolyn Shaw.

A special Very Vegas Holiday performance will welcome back local entertainers including Composers Showcase founder Keith Thompson and vocal illuminati including Travis Cloer and Clint Holmes along with Michelle Johnson and Vita Corimbi.

Cabrera will also conduct a world premiere by composer Juan Pablo Contreras as part of a special commission in partnership with New Music USA. Contreras will compose a new orchestral work shining a light on our Mexican-American communities.

Continuing the mission to enrich lives through music, culture and education, the Las Vegas Philharmonic established its first three-year artist-in-residence program with critically acclaimed cellist and artistic visionary, Joshua Roman. His residency begins on opening night, Nov. 20, with a performance of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin and Cello.

The 2021-22 season powerfully underscores the Philharmonic’s steadfast commitment to its pillars of music, culture and education. Cabrera’s selections depict a deep appreciation for celebrated composers and works from the classical realm that are universal audience favorites in addition to contemporary works by living composers. Cabrera and the LVP’s shared desire to highlight female composers has been part of the organization’s artistic legacy and continue to expose Las Vegas audiences to the diverse world of classical music, from Beethoven and beyond.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and guest artists will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music, offering deeper insight and increased enjoyment of the evening’s program and artists. These conversations are open to all ticketholders.

A 5-concert series subscription package includes our January through May 2022 performances and is on sale now starting at just $133. Subscribers save up to 10% when they renew before July 30 and can choose from five different seating price points. Also, subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the same discount for any of the LVP performances in the season, including opening night and Very Vegas Holiday. Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 7. For more information or to place a subscription order, call patron services at 702-462-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org or The Smith Center Box Office.

2021-22 Concert Line-up / Calendar Listings:

Nov. 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night - Beethoven Triple Concerto

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Tessa Lark, violin

Joshua Roman, cello

David Fung, piano

MAZZOLI These Worlds In Us BEETHOVEN Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C Major, Op.56BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op.21

For the highly anticipated homecoming, they will open with Missy Mazzoli’s beautifully moving work, These Worlds In Us followed by Beethoven’s masterful Triple Concerto featuring artist-in-residence, Joshua Roman, and the orchestra’s first performance ever of Beethoven’s First Symphony in C Major, a work that exemplified the dawn of a new century while honoring Mozart and Haydn’s high-Classical style.

Dec. 4, 2021 – 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Very Vegas Holiday

Pre-concert conversation at 1 and 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Keith Thompson, host

Travis Cloer, vocals

Vita Corimbi, vocals

Clint Holmes, vocals

Michelle Johnson, vocals

The season will shine merry and bright when the talented performers from Very Vegas Showcase hosted by Keith Thompson, return to sing classic seasonal favorites and local originals with the symphony orchestra in a holiday spectacular like no other!

Jan. 15, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Cabrera Conducts Beethoven No. 6 & 8 and Shaw

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op.93SHAW Entr’acte BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op.68

The symphony continues their celebration of Beethoven this season with a performance of his tender Pastoral Symphony and his delightfully charming 8th Symphony, paired with Carolyn Shaw’s engaging rift on the minuet and trio form in her piece Entr’acte.

Feb. `12, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Cabrera Conducts Beethoven No. 4 & 5 and Montgomery

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60MONTGOMERY StrumBEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op.67

The rhythmic and dancelike spirit of Strum by award-winning composer Jessie Montgomery is presented in this powerful program featuring Beethoven’s ominous 4th Symphony and his most famous orchestral work, Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

March 19, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Cabrera Conducts Beethoven No. 3 and Frank

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

FRANK Leyendas: An Andean WalkaboutBEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op.55

The orchestra explores heritage through music in Gabriela Lena Frank’s unique and masterful blend of western classical and Andean folk tradition in Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, paired with Beethoven’s bold and evocative 3rd, also known as his Eroica Symphony.

April 16, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Cabrera Conducts Beethoven No. 2 & 7 and Clyne

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op.36CLYNE StrideBEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op.92

The power and depth of Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony is presented with another Beethoven-inspired work titled Stride by GRAMMY® nominated composer Anna Clyne. The performance concludes with Beethoven’s popular and intensely energetic 7th Symphony.

May 7, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Contreras Premiere & Beethoven No. 9 Finale

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Las Vegas Master Singers – Joseph Svendsen, director, Felicia Moore, soprano, Kelly O’Connor, alto, Nicholas Phan, tenor, Kevin Deas, bass

CONTRERAS Premiere A co-commission led by the Las Vegas Philharmonic through New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices, supported by the Sphinx Venture FundBEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op.125

The 22nd season will conclude with a world premiere and grand symphonic finale! The Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates the “edge effect” in Juan Pablo Contreras’ new orchestral work, shining a light on the Mexican-American communities that have flourished on the border, and in cities like Las Vegas. For their last note, the orchestra performs Beethoven’s 9th and final symphony, inspired by Friedrich Schiller’s poem, Ode To Joy, with four dynamic vocalists and a jubilant chorus.

