LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, get ready for your summer soirées with locally made dips that are “addiptively” good, Restaurant Week goes on for one last stretch with a great deal at a Vegas classic and Rao’s might be gone from Vegas but you can still enjoy it at home.