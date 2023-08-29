Las Vegas Haunts' Asylum, Hotel Fear to return to Meadows Mall in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of 25 years of scaring the valley, two iconic Las Vegas haunted houses, Asylum and Hotel Fear, will be returning next month!

This season, Las Vegas Haunts organizers will be adding new rooms, animations, and effects to both houses — even adding a whole new trailer that will account for several new rooms.

"The attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting," a news release read. "The audience is always changing, and they change right along with them."

MORE SPOOKS: This creepy roadside clown motel has been named America’s scariest motel

A brand-new "Behind the Scare - Curtain Tour" will also be available to guests this year, offering a limited, guided tour of the attractions by the owner, creator, and Head Scaremaster of Las Vegas Haunts.

Online tickets are a fast pass that provides a set time frame and allows you to skip the ticketing line, while general admission tickets are always available on-site. Opening weekend specials will start at just $20 per person, according to organizers.

Partial proceeds will benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity dealing with mental health through horse-assisted therapy.

The haunted houses will return to the Meadows Mall northwest parking lot by JC Penny at 4300 Meadows Lane, between Valley View and Decatur just off of US-95.