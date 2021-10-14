Las Vegas Days rodeo returns to Plaza Hotel, kids coloring contest announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Las Vegas Days (formerly known as Helldorado Days) that celebrates Las Vegas’ Wild West history, will return to the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino downtown on Nov. 12 and 13.

The rodeo will feature eight events each day including bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding.

Prize purses for the rodeo total $45,000 and custom belt buckles will be presented to each of the champions.

Admission to the rodeo is free. Advanced registration is required and available at lvdexperience.com.

A rodeo-themed coloring contest for Southern Nevadan children in grades kindergarten through sixth will also take place this year.

Local students are encouraged to download and print out the coloring sheet at lvdexperience.com/contest.

All entries need to have a parent or guardian’s signature to be considered.

Entries can be submitted through the same website by completing the entry form and uploading a quality photo or scan of the colored page.

Submissions are due by Oct. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be notified on Thursday, Nov. 4.