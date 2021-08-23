Lady Gaga returning to Las Vegas Strip with 9 shows in October 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Superstar entertainer Lady Gaga will return to Las Vegas at the Park MGM in October.

Lady Gaga will take the Park Theater stage for nine performances of her critically acclaimed Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show for the following days:

Thursday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 31

Representatives say the shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett which will be released on Oct. 1.

Tickets start at $90 (not including applicable service charges or fees) and go on sale Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

A limited number of on-stage seating also will be available including pre-sale options for Citi and M Life Rewards members.

Lady Gaga is described as a one-of-a-kind artist, performer and trailblazer in beauty and fashion. She has amassed 35 million global album sales, 42 billion streams and 321 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

