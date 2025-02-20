Lace up: New retro-inspired roller skating rink opens at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready to skate around with Downtown Summerlin's first outdoor retro-inspired rolling skating rink.

The new roller rink, presented by The Summer Camp at Meadows School, is bringing music, skating and fun to the valley.

Get in the spirit with an old-school photo booth, snacks and refreshments this season.

“We are so excited to debut Summerlin’s first-ever outdoor roller-skating rink,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin.

Given the success of The Rock Rink during the holidays, it’s a perfect transition and use of space for early spring.

The roller rink will be open on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin until May 2025.

Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Holidays and No School Days from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance to secure a 75-minute skate and access to rentals.

For more information on the roller rink and ticket prices, visit this link.